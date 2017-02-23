CrimeStoppers tip leads to 3 arrests in Savannah

Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers says a tip led to the arrests of three people late last month.

They say the tipster reported heavy drug trafficking near a school and with young children in the home.

Robert Frazier, a registered sex offender with a lengthy record, was arrested as well as Bobby Clark and Kijuana Smart. Large amounts of marijuana, heroin, and ecstasy, along with about $4,500 in cash and four stolen firearms were seized.

The tipster was rewarded $1,500.

