Bulloch County officials conducting Distracted Driving Awareness Initiative

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol Post 45, and the Statesboro Police Department are teaming up Thursday to conduct a distracted driving awareness initiative.

The initiative is targeted at awareness - and will continue indefinitely. Officials say the number of wrecks over the past couple of years attributed to distracted driving have increased tremendously, as well as fatalities throughout the state.

There were over 125 traffic stops conducted just during the morning hours of the initiative in Bulloch County alone, directly related to distracted driving violations.

"At Post 45's territory in the area we worked last year, 70 percent of our traffic fatalities could be related back to a distracted driver. That's huge. It's what is killing people," said Sgt. Chris Rodewolt, Post 45 Commander.

The sheriff is encouraging drivers to pay attention to the roadway while in control of a vehicle. Distracted driving is defined as "any activity that takes your attention away from the roadway." This includes, but is not limited to, eating, brushing your hair, turning to check on children, smoking, talking on the phone, and especially texting while driving.

