3 injured in bizarre Hardeeville crash overnight

Three people were injured after a strange motor-vehicle crash in Jasper County.

The Hardeeville Fire Department says its fire crews found a white sedan upside down on top of two new cars at a local dealership just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning. They say two people were found outside of the vehicle with various injuries, and one person even had to be disentangled from the vehicle.

Officials say one person was transported to an area trauma center.

