Beaufort crash causes concern for responding emergency crews

The Burton Fire District says a single-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning caused some concerns for arriving fire crews.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to a motor-vehicle crash on Josephine Drive in Beaufort just after 11:30 a.m. and found a heavily damaged Honda Accord on its roof in a ditch with no occupants anywhere in sight.

Concerned that the occupants maybe trapped inside or underneath the vehicle, firefighters crawled inside and used rescue tools to lift it to check underneath. Firefighters also searched the immediate area but no occupants were located even though indications suggested person(s) had been injured.

The scene and investigation was turned over to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

