Metro looking for car break-in, auto theft suspects

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in car break-ins and auto theft.

Police say the two broke into cars, stealing one of them, from a tow yard on Thursday, Feb. 16. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Skidaway Road around 2 p.m., where the two reportedly kicked down a portion of the tow yard's fence, gaining access to the premises. Metro says they proceeded to enter several vehicles on the lot, ultimately getting into a brown 1991 Ford F-150 and speeding off.

Police say both suspects are described as black males in their teens. During the incident, one of them wore a red hooded sweatshirt over a white collared shirt and khaki pants. The other wore a black jacket, white collared shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3214. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

You can view the surveillance video here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.