Portal man facing stack of charges after domestic violence incident

A Bulloch County man is facing a stack of charges stemming from a domestic violence incident that took place at a home on Ponderosa Road in Portal, Thursday morning.

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 10:30 a.m., where they found a female victim with an infant. She reported to a deputy that her husband had stabbed her in the leg with a knife and cut her in several other places on her body. Investigators say she sustained multiple bruises and abrasions from the physical altercation. The infant was found to have been exposed to the domestic violence and was residing in deplorable living conditions.

The victim also reported that her husband, Mark James-Bart Johnson, left the home on foot and was in possession of a firearm that he had used in a threatening manner against her and their infant son. Other deputies, as well as a K9 Unit, responded to the scene to began looking for Johnson. Shortly after, the K9 was able to track Johnson, who was taken into custody after he fought with deputies and attempted to physically harm the K9.

Bulloch County Emergency Services was also called to the scene to provide medical care to the victim and transport her to the hospital for further evaluation. Bulloch County Department of Family and Children Services was called to the scene to take custody of the infant, due to the deprivation of necessary sustenance by Johnson and his wife.

Johnson has been processed into the Bulloch County Jail and is being held without bond. A warrant has been secured for Mary Johnson for cruelty to children in the first degree. Once she is released from medical care, she will be processed into the jail.

Mark Johnson has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts aggravated assault, two counts terroristic threats, possession of firearm/knife during commission of a crime, cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in the third degree, three counts possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officer, and simple battery against law enforcement officer.

Bulloch County Family and Children Services has secured custody of the infant and will continue to provide care for him. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please call Deputy Morgan Jones at 912.764.8888.

