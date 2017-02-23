St. James Catholic School student wins Georgia’s Doodle 4 Google contest

A local student's artwork is catching the eye of internet giant Google!

Dominic Capachione has been selected as Georgia's Winner in the Doodle 4 Google contest, where he designed a doodle for Google's homepage.

For this year's contest, students had to create doodles to tell the world what they see for the future. The St. James Catholic School student's doodle was titled "Life in the Future with Our Oceans."

Domenic says this wasn't the first theme he thought of, but he knew it was the right choice when he started working on it.

"I always think that the ocean is so big, and we could do so much with it. So I was like OK. I think about that a lot; I should just do that. And I started doing that and I really liked it, and it was going good so that's how I got that theme,” said Domenic.

Domenic will now compete with 52 other students and he needs your help! Online voting opens Thursday night.

If he is selected for the Top 5, he'll win a trip to Google Headquarters in California where he could win a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology grant for St. James Catholic School.

