Tybee Island Pier remains closed due to Matthew-related damage

Many of you may have been hitting the beach on Tybee Island thanks to some beautiful weather lately, but you may have noticed the Tybee pier is still closed due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Officials have picked a contractor to start the work and once they're finished, people can enjoy it again. I met with the Chatham County Director of Public Works on Thursday and he showed me close ups of the damage from Hurricane Matthew.

From broken boards and railing, and even electrical damage, the end of the pier took the worst hit. The county, as well as FEMA, had to assess the damage before they could open up the bidding process for the contractor to fix the pier.

"Our contractor was awarded the bid. They're scheduled to start Monday and it should take them a week to a week and a half, so pretty soon,” said Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Proper.

Proper told WTOC they estimate it to be around $22,000 worth of repairs. He tells me it will come from the county's budget. A portion of that will be reimbursed by FEMA.

Proper says he knows people are itching to get out here and fish, but they had to go through a process before getting the work started on Monday.

"You may ask, you know, it’s been a few months since the hurricane happened why is it still shut down? Well, we had FEMA had to come in inspect it, we had to assess everything from whether its structurally sound, from what kind of damage we have, electrical damage and that type of thing,” said Proper.

