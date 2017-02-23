Metro seeks Kroger wallet thief

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing a wallet at a grocery store on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Metro responded to Kroger on the 1900 block of East Victory Drive around 8 p.m. Reportedly, the victim misplaced his wallet while shopping, and the suspect found it and turned it in. The same suspect returned shortly after, claiming that the wallet belonged to a family member, and proceeded to leave with it. Investigators later learned that several purchases were made with the victim's credit cards at various stores shortly after the theft.

The suspect is described as a black female in her mid-20s to early-30s. Her hair is styled in long dreads. During the incident, she wore a black long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

