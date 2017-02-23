66th Annual Southern Regional Press Institute Conference held at SSU

Hundreds of high school and college students gathered at Savannah State University Thursday for the 66th Annual Southern Regional Press Institute Conference.

The institute allows students from all around the Southeast , who are interested in working in the media, a chance to learn more about the industry and ask questions. I had the honor of speaking on crisis coverage to explain what takes place in the newsroom during breaking news.

"There is not enough time within each workshop to give every student a whole rundown of what a career in this field would be like, but there is enough time to expose them some of the concepts and ideas, and give them something to think about and cultivate them," said William Martin IV, TV Program Director, SSU.

The two-day event wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.