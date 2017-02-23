Consider This: Good News Editorial 2/23/17

A group of Savannah students shot for the stars and got there.

Isle of Hope Elementary School sent a team to a national science competition in Florida last week. The group of 10 couldn't have done much more than they did at the Kennedy Space Center's Student Astronaut Challenge last week, taking second in the nation in a Space Shuttle Simulator Competition that was broadcast live on NASA TV. The team overcame more than any other school at the competition.

When these kids signed up for an after-school club to train for the event 12 weeks ago, few of them knew anything about space, and they taught themselves on whatever materials they had available, beating bigger schools with dedicated space science programs.

This week the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police badge pinning ceremony was only half the story for one new officer. Kyle Brown had what you might call a full day last Friday, complete with an oath which was then followed by a question. Minutes after being sworn in as an officer, he dropped to one knee and swore his never ending love to Morgan Moore, by asking her to marry him. She said yes of course. The couple has known each other since high school and has been dating for three years. But Kyle still managed to surprise his future bride with the proposal.

And finally this week, proof that’s there’s doing something good can be a sweet treat. Dessert was for dinner at a fundraiser for Savannah's Urban Hope Program where chefs and chocolates got together to help kids. All kinds of fancy sweets made up the menu, but the main ingredient was hope. The Chefs and Chocolates event at the Charles Morris Center raised money for Urban Hope - the after school program and summer camp for at-risk youth that has been helping keep youth out of trouble for 17 years.

