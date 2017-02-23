Paying homage to Deputy Commander Pat Carothers

In 2016, Deputy Commander Pat Carothers was killed in the line of duty in Long County.

Thursday, the City of Savannah presented a proclamation to his family, honoring his bravery and his heroic actions.

"If you can imagine the absolute finest qualities of several people you have men in your life and put all those things together, then you know Pat Carothers. Even if you have never met him,” said Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach.

Deputy Commander Carothers, a father of five, died while serving an arrest warrant last November. At 53 years old, he was a 26-year veteran of the United States Marshals.

The man that shot deputy Carothers in Long County was also killed during a shootout.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.