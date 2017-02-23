Active shooter training held on Fort Stewart

Troops from Fort Stewart have to be ready to deploy around the world to face an enemy. But what happens when one attacks here?

Role players with fake wounds laid on the ground as MP's came to the Education Center to take down the shooter and find the victims. Instructors and graders in orange vests followed the firefight to find one shooter wounded.

Teams searched for others and found the wounded.

“In the times we live in, we need our MP's, our soldiers, our defense department civilians trained with hands-on experience,” said First Lt. Trevor Jenkins, with Fort Stewart Emergency Services.

They'll take everything that happened Thursday morning to figure out ways to make the building safer and ways to respond if or when the unimaginable comes.

They do one of these exercises each year with as little warning as possible to keep everyone ready.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.