Jasper County murder suspect sentenced to 45 years in prison

A Jasper County man who shot and killed another man outside a Hardeeville apartment complex has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

A jury found 22-year-old Naijuwuan Chisolm guilty of murder in the shooting death of Sterling Jenkins - back in June 2015. They deliberated for just one hour on Thursday, following a two-day trial at the Jasper County Courthouse. Chisolm was also convicted of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

