Curtis Lewis named chairman of Memorial Health Board of Directors

The Memorial Health Board of Directors welcomed a new chairman Thursday evening.

Curtis Lewis will take over the seat once Harry Haslam's term expires. This announcement coming during Thursday's monthly meeting.

One thing not mentioned, an update on any progress made after CEO and President Maggie Gill announced she was stepping down two weeks ago.

There was also no mention of the potential acquisition of a corporate partner to help stem Memorial's continued financial losses. The board did receive a financial report for 2016 citing an operating loss of $43.9 million.

"We can certainly solve the challenges I think that we face financially. We will work with the hospital authority, the county, to the extent that we need to do that and I think the future really looks good,” said Lewis.

Contributing to the loss in 2016, Hurricane Matthew. That cost Memorial close to $4 million. Despite the numbers, Lewis says he is stepping into his new position with optimism.

