3rd annual S.T.E.A.M. night held at Heard Elementary

Savannah's Heard Elementary School hosted its third annual S.T.E.A.M. night on Thursday.

That stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math. Students got the chance to apply real-world solutions to real-world problems.

There were over 35 vendors and business partners providing hands-on activities to the kids and their families. A part of its S.T.E.A.M. program, Heard Elementary allows its students to grow their own food and harvest it, in their very own garden.

"They're understanding that they don't always have to be right the first time. That sometimes it just takes a little re-working, looking at it in a different way in order to solve a problem,” said Hear Elementary Gifted and School Choice Coordinator Kim Mercer.

Over 250 families and students took part in last year's S.T.E.A.M. event.

