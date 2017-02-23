3 public forums held to discuss search for new SCCPSS superintendent

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lockamy is set to retire at the end of the year.

So right now, a search is underway for his replacement.

Three public meetings were held all over the county Thursday night by Ray and Associates, Incorporated. The firm was hired to help the board during its process.

From the forums, both sides hope to learn what top qualities residents are looking for in a new superintendent.

"Our role is to vet perhaps 40 people, narrow that down to maybe eight to 12 people to bring before them, and then there's a process that the board will go through to narrow it down to maybe four or two, and then select the superintendent,” said Educational Enterprise Associate Dr. Michael Rush.

Dr. Rush tells us the nationwide search for a superintendent is expected to wrap up in the beginning of May.

