Tybee City Council votes on ordinance to deal with ‘pop-up events’

Tybee City Council members voted on an ordinance designed to give them more tools to deal with what they call “pop-up events” on Thursday night.

The events that happen when promoters don't get a permit.

They hope this ordinance will discourage people from hosting those kinds of gatherings at the beach.

“I think what this will do is just empowering us to be able to go after the people promoting these events without coming in for a permit, number one. Number two it's giving the city council the ability to put additional restrictions in place if they deem it to be necessary for the purposes of public safety. I think that's really what we are after here,” said Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman.

They'll have the second reading at the next Tybee council meeting. We'll continue to the follow the ordinance and let you know what happens.

