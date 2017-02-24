Male, female shot on Rogers Street in Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a double shooting in west Savannah.

Officers responded to Rogers Street near Kirkland Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday night where they located two shooting victims, one male and one female. The male was suffering life-threatening injuries. The female victim was suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to local hospitals. The victims' names are being withheld pending notification of families.

Police say after a preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be random. They say some type of verbal altercation may have led to the shooting.

The suspect(s) ran from the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 911 or contact SCMPD's confidential tip line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.