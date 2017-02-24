Jasper County building to be renamed after Rev. Clementa Pinckney

The Jasper County community plans to remember one of the nine killed at Mother Emanuel AME Church though a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Jasper County government building will be dedicated and renamed to honor State Senator Reverend Clementa Pinckney.

Jasper County was home to Pinckney, and he represented the people as South Carolina Senate District 45.

Those in the Jasper County area are still saddened to see Pinckney gone too soon, especially since he had so much good work left to do. He preached throughout the area and became the pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church where he was slain at the hands of convicted murder Dylann Roof in June of 2015. But his legacy lives on, especially through the people he was so close to.

WTOC sat down with his wife, Jennifer Pinckney, and she spoke about how truly hard it has been on their two daughters and herself since the loss of her husband.

"We go out and meet people that have said I knew your father and so forth, and your father did this and your father did that and so forth. The girls kind of smile, and they're proud of daddy and they're proud of his accomplishments, as well as I," said Jennifer Pinckney, Rev. Clementa's wife.



On Friday, Pinckney will be honored through the renaming of the government building. Congressman Clyburn and Pinckney's wife Jennifer will be the guest speakers. The renaming ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at 358 Third Avenue in Ridgeland. The public is invited to attend.

