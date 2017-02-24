WTOC to broadcast annual VanLandingham Rotary Auction Sunday

WTOC will broadcast the annual VanLandingham Rotary Auction on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The auction is now in its 23rd year, and offers an opportunity to pick up great bargains on things like dinner at local restaurants, beautiful jewelry and fabulous vacation spots.

All proceeds from this auction will benefit the victims of Hurricane Matthew, First Tee and the Sandbox.

WTOC's Cyreia Sandlin will host the event, and you can watch the live bidding on WTOC-TV and live streaming on wtoc.com Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To browse the online auction catalog, place an online bid, and for more information, click here. Also, check out VanLandingham Rotary Auction on Facebook here.

