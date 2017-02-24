SCMPD, McDonald's partner to host 'Coffee with a Cop' events this weekend

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is hosting “Coffee with a Cop” events this weekend in a partnership with McDonald’s.

The events will be held at five McDonald’s locations around Savannah on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A location was selected in each of the SCMPD's five precincts.

Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the citizens they serve together over a cup of coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

"Coffee with a Cop" will take place at the following locations:

West Chatham Precinct: McDonald's at 4306 Ogeechee Rd. at Chatham Parkway

Downtown Precinct: Grant Community Center, 1310 Richards St.

Central Precinct: McDonald's at 2701 Montgomery Street near Victory Drive

Southside Precinct: McDonald's at 600 E. DeRenne Ave.

Islands Precinct: McDonald's at 6740 Waters Ave. near Eisenhower Dr.

