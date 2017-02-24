Historic Savannah Foundation's Race for Preservation steps off Saturday from Forsyth Park

The Historic Savannah Foundation's Race for Preservation will take place this weekend in downtown Savannah.

The 5K and 10K runs will wind through five historic districts and two historic parks. The route will showcase the Foundation's Preservation efforts over the past several years. It's also a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy your Saturday morning.

Late registration will still be available at Fleet Feet Savannah on Friday, Feb. 24 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Bull and Gaston streets.

WTOC’s Cutter Martin says the forecast is looking good for Saturday morning. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 50s and 60s, warming into the lower 70s by mid-morning. A cold front will bring a slight midday rain chance. More can always be found at wtoc.com/weather and in the First Alert Weather App.

The following is a course map for the race:

