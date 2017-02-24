Moses Jackson Advancement Center hosting Goodwill hiring event in Savannah

The Moses Jackson Advancement Center is hosting a hiring event for Goodwill Staffing Services on Friday, Feb. 24.

Currently, there are over 90 positions available, including jobs in hospitality and customer service.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Moses Jackson Advancement Center at 1410 Richards Street in Savannah.

To register online and for more information, click here.

