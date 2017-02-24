Tybee Island to hold annual Mardi Gras celebration

Residents on Tybee Island will paint the island purple, gold and green for the 9th annual Mardi Gras Tybee celebration on Saturday.

Mardi Gras Tybee is a fun, family-friendly event that celebrates with floats, colorful costumes and live music.

The festivities will kick off Saturday, Feb. 25 on Tybrisa Street with live music from the Christy Aland Band starting at 12:30 p.m. Then, the parade will begin at 2 p.m. and will be followed by even more live music.

