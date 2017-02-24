2 women taken to jail after drug bust in Vidalia

Two women are behind bars after a drug bust in Toombs County.

Officials say a Vidalia police officer spotted the women parked in a parking lot on West North Street. They say 39-year-old Katrina Cantrell and 35-year-old Jessica Harden had a strong odor of marijuana coming from their vehicle.

Police found large quantities of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine in the car, along with a semi-automatic pistol.

