IRS Workshop set for Friday in Statesboro

An IRS Workshop will be held Friday, Feb. 24 in Statesboro.

The main goal of the event is to encourage organizations to promote both the IRS and Georgia Free File programs so eligible residents can save money this tax season. Software demonstrations will also be included for those interested.

The workshop will begin at 10 a.m. at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library.

