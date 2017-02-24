VITA tax help being offered in several area counties - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

VITA tax help being offered in several area counties

CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Neighborhood Improvement Association is offering free tax help through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

IRS certified help is available at offices located in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan and Liberty counties now through April 18th.

