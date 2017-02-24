January marks busiest month ever at Georgia Ports

The Georgia Ports Authority is reporting outstanding results were achieved in January, with double-digit growth across all business sectors and a 26-percent increase in total tonnage.

GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch credited excellent service and Savannah’s unrivaled connectivity into the heartland of the U.S. for the record 3 million tons of cargo GPA moved in January.

"With on-terminal efficiencies bolstered by interstates within minutes of the port and the fastest westward rail transit in the South Atlantic region, Garden City Terminal provides more reliable, more cost effective freight movement," said Lynch.

The increase in loaded containers contributed to an improvement in container tonnage, for a total of 2.57 million tons for the month.

At the Port of Brunswick, bulk cargo more than doubled in January. Meanwhile, breakbulk cargo handled at Ocean Terminal in Savannah and at the Mayor's Point and Colonel's Island terminals in Brunswick grew by 17.7 percent, according to port officials.

Roll-on/Roll-off trade also improved by 7 percent at the GPA docks in January by an increase of over 3,300 vehicles compared to last year.

