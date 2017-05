The Georgia Department of Transportation says one person was killed in a crash on I-16 WB near U.S. 301, Friday afternoon.

According to GSP, a driver came up on slowed traffic and swerved. She struck the back of a container truck and was killed.

GSP believes the construction may have contributed to the slowed traffic.

Few details are known at this time, but officials say both lanes are now back open after they were blocked for much of the afternoon.

