Fire destroys Claxton lawnmower business

A fire broke out at a Claxton lawnmower business Friday morning, destroying around $250,000 worth of equipment.

The owner of Quik-Kut Distributors says it happened between 9:30-10 a.m. while an employee was using gasoline to work on a lawnmower. The fuel ignited and quickly spread throughout the rest of the shop, catching fire to all the equipment inside. The office was saved, but the rest of the building is a total loss.

The owner tells us it took firefighters from both Claxton and Evans County about an hour to get the fire out. The equipment was comprised of mostly new lawnmowers. The owner says the business is a family operated one that has been around for 32 years, and the community has already stepped up by helping them salvage what is left of it.

"There are a lot of people that have a lot worse tragedies than this, so we are humbled that this was no worse than it was, but we hear terrible stories out there where people got hurt or killed, so we are really grateful for where we are. We've got a ton of friends, and people are going to help us out, and this is just a bump in the road," said owner, Bruce Brucell, Quik Kut, Inc.

The business does have insurance and they plan to rebuild. Thankfully, no injuries were involved.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.