Armstrong alumni working to preserve name ahead of consolidation

For the first time, WTOC is sitting down with both Armstrong State and Georgia Southern University presidents after the Georgia Board of Regents voted last month to consolidate both schools.

Armstrong State University alumni are trying to preserve the school's name as it prepares to consolidate with Georgia Southern University next year.

The Armstrong Alumni Association drafted a recommendation earlier this month to have Armstrong's main campus be renamed Georgia Southern University - Armstrong Campus. The request says alumni do not want the location to become known as the Savannah campus of Georgia Southern.

"I have good faith that they will understand that the Armstrong legacy is tried and true. We have a solid record when it comes to the academics; a solid record when it comes to athletics; a solid financial record. The university itself is strong," said Somi Benson-Jaja, ASU Alumni Association.

The Georgia Board of Regents agreed last month to merge Armstrong State with Georgia Southern to create the fourth largest university in the state. The merger is expected to be completed as early as the fall of 2018.

