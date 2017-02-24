Changes coming to SCMPD crime presentations

Almost as important as actual crime and crime numbers - is the perception of crime in the community.

During Friday's meeting, some Chatham County commissioners requested to change the way Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Jack Lumpkin presents his bi-monthly update.

It comes back to the perception of crime by the constituents of some of the county commissioners. Park of Chief Lumpkin's presentation included numbers of violent and non-violent crimes for the department's entire jurisdiction at one point, and was then narrowed down to unincorporated Chatham County. One crime stat pointed out during the meeting was of the seven homicides jurisdiction-wide so far this year, two of them happened in the unincorporated part of the county. Seventh District Commissioner Dean Kicklighter went on the record asking the chief to present only information pertinent to unincorporated county residents, and he explained why.

"The general public really doesn't realize that we, as this particular body, have absolutely zero ability or say so as to the direction of...that we have no ability to point you in any direction whatsoever to fight crime within the city limits of Savannah," Kicklighter said.

Chief Lumpkin said at the meeting that he can alter the next bi-monthly presentation to reflect only the unincorporated area issues.

