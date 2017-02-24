4 arrested on drug-related charges in Vidalia

The Vidalia Police Department made several arrests Friday morning as the result of a routine patrol in the area of Huddle House on GA Highway 280.

When police observed a vehicle that did not have a proper license plate, they stopped the driver and passenger at the Quality Inn behind the Huddle House. They discovered that the driver, 21-year-old Ryan Dean of Vidalia, had an outstanding warrant. Further investigation determined that a passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Stephanie Gardiner of Vidalia, also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Both suspects were taken into custody. As officers were conducting the arrest, they discovered that the two were staying at the Quality Inn and that the smell of marijuana was emitting from their room. Search warrants for the room were granted and officers seized a quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine. They also seized firearms, ammunition, and cash.

The initial contact with the vehicle also resulted in the arrests of 19-year-old Stephanie Pittman of Lyons, and 33-year-old Lannie Morris of Twin City.

All subjects have been charged with possession of a controlled substance with pending charges to follow.

