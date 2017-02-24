Search for new SCCPSS superintendent continues

The search for a new Savannah-Chatham County Public School Superintendent continues as the system's search firm received more input from the community on Friday.

There were several meetings with local community groups and leaders to get more perspective on what they'd like to see in the next leader of the school district. Like the public meetings Thursday night, search firm Ray & Associates is looking to get a wide variety of opinion on this next hire.

"We ask about eight questions. We first interview board members and ask them 13-14 questions. Now, we're interviewing parents, teachers, and community members asking them the same questions," said Dr. Michael Rush, Ray & Associates.

Current Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lockamy will be retiring at the end of this current school year.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.