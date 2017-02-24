3rd Annual Black Male Summit held at SSU

Helping young black men prepare themselves to succeed was the goal at Savannah State University on Friday.

The Office of Undergraduate Admissions held the 3rd Annual Black Male Summit. Savannah-Chatham Middle and High School students attended workshops and presentations on college and career readiness, professional image, relationships, and peer pressure.

"We're not only getting them ready for college and a possible career, but also teaching them the tools of how to be a man in your community. What are their expectations as a man, and what does the community expect from them," said Johnny McDonald, Co-Chair, SSU Black Male Summit.

Over 100 students took part in Friday's presentations and workshops at the Frazier King Center.

