3rd Annual Black Male Summit held at SSU - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

3rd Annual Black Male Summit held at SSU

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Helping young black men prepare themselves to succeed was the goal at Savannah State University on Friday. 

The Office of Undergraduate Admissions held the 3rd Annual Black Male Summit. Savannah-Chatham Middle and High School students attended workshops and presentations on college and career readiness, professional image, relationships, and peer pressure. 

"We're not only getting them ready for college and a possible career, but also teaching them the tools of how to be a man in your community. What are their expectations as a man, and what does the community expect from them," said Johnny McDonald, Co-Chair, SSU Black Male Summit. 

Over 100 students took part in Friday's presentations and workshops at the Frazier King Center.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly