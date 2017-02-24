Hilton Head Islanders Will Shave Heads to Fight Kids' Cancer March 18

Mellow Mushroom of Hilton Head Island will host the sixth annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation head shaving fundraiser on Saturday, March 18 from 3pm to 5pm.

The fundraiser is organized by Terry and Cynthia Cermak, who started the event in honor of their son Henry, who died from brain cancer. St. Baldrick’s created a Hero Fund in his name in 2013: The Henry Cermak Fund for Pediatric Cancer Research.

The Cermak’s head shaving events have raised over $110,000.00 for Henry’s Fund, and provided 50% of the funding for a research grant studying pediatric brain cancer treatments at St. Jude Hospital. This year, the goal is to surpass $125,000 in total donations for Henry’s Fund.

Joe DiNovo of Joe’s Barbershop will lead the team of barbers shaving the heads of the Hilton Head area men, women and children, encouraging the community to support their action by making donations to their team.

In addition to the head shaving, the event will feature a silent auction and live music.

Anyone can join a team or start their own team at: http://www.stbaldricks.org/events/hsc17. There are many ways for volunteers to raise funds without shaving their heads. Merchants who wish to help sponsor the event can call 843-298-2775 or email henrys1ups@gmail.com.

