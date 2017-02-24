Good News: Goodwill hiring fair

Savannah's busy tourism season is just around the corner, so it's time to put people to work.

Goodwill Staffing Services hosted a hiring fair on Friday to recruit potential employees for several local hotels they partner with. A variety of full and part-time jobs were available, many offering healthcare benefits - all with the potential to lead to careers in the hospitality industry.

"These hotels want people that are really driven, energetic and want a long-lasting opportunity with them, so we are very excited. They have positions for housekeepers, housemen, dishwashers; and so we have quite a few people that have qualified and we are ready to get them to work," said Karen Brown, Goodwill Staffing Services, Senior Recruiter.

If you missed Friday's job fair but are interested in one of these positions, you can still stop by the Goodwill location on Sallie Mood Drive and fill out an application, or even set up an interview.

