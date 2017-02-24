Tim's Take: No new Earth

Don't get your hopes up 'would-be space travelers'... or just anybody who would like to get away from it all.

The "new Earth'' NASA that was expected to unveil this week turned out to be just more gazing at the stars.

As shocking as this may sound, I was confused about something NASA said this week.

"I'm excited to announce today,’’ NASE Space Scientist Thomas Zurbuchen said Wednesday, “that Dr. Michael Gillon and his team have used our Spitzer space telescope to determine there are actually seven earth sized planets orbiting the nearby Trappist One Star about 40 light years away.’’

That sounds great. It's just not what we non-rocket scientists were hoping for when word got out earlier this week that NASA would announce they had found a new Earth.

"This,’’ said Gillon, an astronomer, “is the most exciting discovery we've had with Spitzer in its almost 14 years of operation.’’

Maybe for scientists whose only question in life is 'are we alone?''

But not for anyone who just wants to be left alone, because this is not exactly progress in anyone's 'stop the world I want to get off'' fantasy.

"We would say that there are a few dozen exoplanets that you might consider habitable,’’ said Sara Seager, of MIT. “But the bottom line us that many of them might be a bit too hot or a bit too big.’’

The idea of another Earth had never been so exciting given how messed up this one has gotten.

People are increasingly angry with each other, traffic gets worse and worse, the Patriots keep winning Super Bowls. So, excuse me if I find it hard to get excited when somebody who measures time in light years says finding a second Earth is not a matter of if, but when.

“Three of these planets are in the habitable zone, where liquid water can pool on the surface,’’ said Zurbuchen. “In fact, with the right atmospheric conditions, there could be water on any of these planets.’’

Pooled water?

That might get the scientists giddy, but NASA can let me know when they find a drive-through Starbucks out there.

It doesn't look like any of these seven planets would make for a good weekend home anyway. Even traveling by space shuttle, it would take about 1.5 million years to reach them.

