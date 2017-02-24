Vidalia hospital announces new name

A new name means a new plan for one of our area's biggest hospitals.

Meadows Regional Medical Center announced Friday afternoon they'll change to Meadows Health. Administrators say this will help better identify the hospital and the 40 outside practices that have become part of Meadows to patients and the public.

"Right now, those practices have their own separate names because many of them are physicians who've joined us through the years,” said Meadows CEO Alan Kent.

Meadows includes a staff of 1,100 employees.

