Dedication ceremony held in Ridgeland for Rev. Clementa Pinckney

A year-and-a-half after Reverend Clementa Pinckney's death in the Mother Emanuel Church Shooting, his hometown is proving that his legacy will stay alive.

WTOC attended a dedication ceremony Friday afternoon in Ridgeland to see how Jasper County is honoring him.

"An angel...He was so nice. Anytime you needed help, he'd either help you or tell you where to find the help, and I love him and I miss him," said Donald Stevenson, Pinckney's uncle.

It was a bittersweet afternoon in Ridgeland as dozens paid tribute to Reverend Pinckney.

"He was the person that excelled in everything that he did. He was just a great guy and he carried himself so others would like to look up to him," said Rev. Thomas McCleary, Pinckney's middle school teacher.

Leading by example was Pinckney's expertise. He focused on empowering the youth in his own back yard.

"That was one of his top priorities in his career to make sure that the children in Jasper County had access to a great education so they can be successful in life...to stay home and receive that education right here in Jasper County," said Martin Sauls IV, Chairman, Jasper County Council.

Friday, it was the county's turn to do something for Clementa.

"We want it to live on by doing the things he would want us to do as far as loving people, showing that God cares, providing for people who are less fortunate...just keeping the legacy going on and on and on," said Hilda Stevenson, Pinckney's cousin.

Those who knew him say if they could describe Pinckney in word, it would be extraordinary.

