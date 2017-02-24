New ordinance could ban alcohol on Tybee Island during Orange Crush

We're only weeks away from the Orange Crush Beach Party on Tybee Island - the annual un-permitted event that's been a controversial issue on the island for years.

Tybee City Council members are taking extra steps to control these type of events.

According to the new ordinance, it's a possibility that alcohol could be banned on the beach. It's an attempt to give the council and the police more authority for what they're calling the pop-up event. They're specifically talking about events promoted through social media without a producer or real and accountable person behind the event. They're putting this in place because it doesn't give the city enough time to plan, making it difficult to control crowds, traffic, parking, and sanitation. This gives the police authority to reduce or stop the event. They can restrict public consumption of alcohol by going through council first.

"Help recover the cost to the taxpayer and also to make sure that the council has the ability to put rules in place that can try to dissuade those events from happening," said Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman.

"It is just another tool that our city council wants to help out with as far as controlling large events that come that are unpermitted," said Chief Robert Bryson, Tybee Island Police.

Tybee police chief and the mayor want the promoters for the two separate Orange Crush events to apply for an official event permit that will designate certain festival zones and help the city safely prepare for the event.

Chief Bryson says they've already been trying to go after the people advertising through social media and they've already arrested one person for obstruction and giving false information.

"We had some bad events happen with some people that are not just here to have a good time but to cause other people a bad time. We're just trying to get in front of that ahead of time and we'd like to also share with the community as much as possible,” said Chief Bryson.

They also want to fine a person in violation up to $1,000 dollars or 60 days in prison. It went over well with the council, and they will officially vote on it during their next council meeting.

Chief Bryson says they will host an open house during the first week of April opening up for questions and suggestions.

