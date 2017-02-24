New classroom building under construction on Georgia Southern's campus

Some new construction will soon take shape on Georgia Southern's campus.

A classroom building doesn't sound revolutionary, but this one will be different from any they've added in decades. They broke ground Friday on a new interdisciplinary academic building that will house classrooms within its 110,000 square feet. The university has traditionally put whole departments into buildings with faculty offices and classrooms inside each. These classrooms will be used by a host of departments. Administrators say that helps them get the most from them.

"It's multi-usee space, and space on a university campus these days is really a premium. We wanted to design this space to get maximum use out of them and optimize the resources," said Dr. Jaimie Hebert, President, GSU.

The building will go where they're demolishing a 20-year-old temporary building that once housed the ROTC program and more. The governor and General Assembly approved this $33 million project back in 2015. They hope to have it open and ready by June of 2018.

