Black History Month: Showing off Beaufort County, SC to the nation

Living in historic Georgia and South Carolina, we can visit so many places where people made significant contributions to build the world we live in.

Now, four of those locations are getting some national attention. One of the last decisions former President Barack Obama made while in office was to establish a national monument to the Reconstruction Era in Beaufort County, SC. Those sites tell a story of that transitional time after slavery ended and before the rise of the Jim Crow Era.

Slaves built Brick Baptist Church on St. Helena Island back in 1855 as a place of worship for the plantation owners on the island. Eventually, some of the slaves were allowed to worship in this same church along with the plantation owners.

"The culture of the time would say that they were house slaves. Being trusted, they were allowed to worship in the building. We found that the balconies up there were a later addition. The slaves would have been seated in the area where the trees are so that they could not be heard or seen, which is interesting. The story becomes faith. Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God," Rev. Abraham Murray, Pastor of Brick Baptist Church, explained.

That Faith took them through tougher times than any of us alive today could ever imagine. They eventually took ownership of this beautiful church.

"After what was called "The Battle of the Big Gun Shoot in Port Royal, the church was handed over to the newly freed slaves after the slave owners fled, and we have been in control of it for the most part ever since," Rev. Abraham Murray added.

Long before black peoples' lives were considered equal under the law, abolitionists from the North were in this community working to help them get ready for their freedom. Some of their earliest classes were held at Brick Baptist Church and eventually moved across the road to the land known today as the Penn Center.

"Penn School was one of the earliest schools for Africans, started in 1862 by abolitionists. It was believed that during the Civil War, groups of people came here because they believe the Africans have a right to an education. Immediately, they started educating them in languages because they felt if they were going to succeed in a free society, they would need to communicate," Kitty Green, owner of Gullah n' Geechie Mahn Tours, told us.

One of our nation's greatest communicators, Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior, found his way to the school during the Civil Rights Movement.

"They knew that they could come here; diverse groups of people could come here and plan a strategy for the Civil Rights Movement. This is the site where Dr. King began to write that 'I Have a Dream Speech. Penn Center found documents of that here, " Kitty Green said.

There are two other locations that make up the monument: Camp Saxton and the Beaufort Fire station. A committee is also working hard to make sure other historic places are added, such as the home of Civil War hero Robert Smalls, and the town of Mitchelville that was built during the Civil War for and by escaped slaves.

