Students raise money with ‘Jump Rope for Heart’

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School students jumped at the chance to fight heart disease and stroke.

Friday, they took part in the annual Jump Rope for Heart event to raise money for the American Heart Association. This year, students raised more than $10,000!

"It makes me feel really good because some people don't have family members just like me. And they've lost some from heart disease and we're doing this for a good cause,” said 5th grader, Ryan Winters.

"It makes me really happy to save all those lives out there,” said 4th grader, Nicole Sapone.

Ryan raised $545 and Nicole raised $644. Amazing job, guys!

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.