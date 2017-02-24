Father still seeking answers 16 months after son’s murder

The father of a murder victim is hoping for closure soon in his son’s case, now about 16 months old.

Ricardo Morris' body was found off LaRoche Avenue. His car found burned in Garden City.

Morris' father says not knowing who killed his son or why is the hardest part, and says it's up to Savannah as a community to come together to help prevent this kind of crime.

"You can't reach one if you don't teach one. You've got to come at it as a whole and stand up. These kids need something they have to do, someone to look up to. Some are from single-parent homes, they don't have fathers, mothers, broken homes...whatever the case may be, we have to step up as a group, as a whole to show them someone cares out there,” said Walter Curtis, the victim’s father.

Curtis says he checked in with investigators Thursday, and that they are still pursuing leads.

No arrests have been made so far.

