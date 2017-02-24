Residents protest Congressman Rick Allen in Statesboro

Town hall meetings have turned tense around the country, many of them showing Congress members their outrage at President Donald Trump.

Some in Bulloch County want their representative to hold a meeting for them to voice their concerns. A large group of people protested Congressman Rick Allen Friday morning in Statesboro. Allen was hosting a tax information workshop at the public library. The citizens say Allen has so far declined to host meetings where people can ask questions and express their concerns. Inside, Allen said he's still accessible.

"The only way we know to be heard is to stand here and protest and hold signs and hope the public sees us, and hopefully he sees us," said protestor, Rev. Jane Page.

"Anybody can get in touch with us through telephone, town halls. We can get more people involved. All they have to do is go to our website," said U.S. Representative, Rick Allen, R, GA.

The protestors say the telephone town halls prescreen questions and hand-select those that favor the congressman. Allen said he met with hundreds of citizens earlier this week in Augusta.

