Open Hearts Community Mission close to opening in Bulloch Co.

Help for the homeless in Bulloch County is now just a few weeks away.

Open Hearts Community Mission will open its doors - debt free - after more than five years of planning.

The center will be able to house 30 people at a time, including caring for families in their own space.

The foundation has raised money to open, much of it through the Chocolate Run, a local 5k that started to help get the project off the ground.

"The Chocolate Run has raised more than $100,000 for us. We've had other gifts to us from other donors. Almost all of what you see behind me has been donated,” said founder Delia Mobley.

The race kicks off Saturday morning with our Dal Cannady as the emcee. They expect more than 600 runners at the GSU Recreation Activity Center.

