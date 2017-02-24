Man severely burned in mobile home fire in Long Co. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Man severely burned in mobile home fire in Long Co.

(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image) (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)
LONG CO., GA (WTOC) -

A Long County man is recovering at a burn center in Augusta after suffering serious injuries in a fire.

According to fire officials, the man tried putting out a grease fire at his home in Teal Mobile Home Park right around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Captain Timothy Hillard says the victim was severely burned.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly