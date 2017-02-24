Child killed in wreck on Holmesville Rd. in Jesup

A 6th grader was killed in a wreck early Friday morning in Jesup.

According to Georgia State Patrol, two other teens were injured.

They tell us the 17-year-old driver ran off of Holmesville Road, near U.S. 84 around 7:30 a.m. He suffered minor injuries.

His 14-year-old stepbrother was airlifted to Memorial Health in critical condition. The 6th grader was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers tell us alcohol was not a factor. The boys were on their way to school.

Their names have not yet been released.

